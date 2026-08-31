Raging Trump, 80, Explodes in Foulmouthed Morning Meltdown

Donald Trump went on a morning meltdown against Iran as the conflict in the Middle East reignites.

In a Truth Social post just after 8 a.m. ET, the 80-year-old president described Iran as “officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD!” before continuing his rant.

“They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country,” Trump wrote.

“The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!), and a good line of “bulls--t.” Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The president posted his morning rant at 8:09 a.m. ET on Monday. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump’s deeply unpopular war in Iran has now dragged on for more than six months with no real end in sight.

The president’s Truth Social tirade arrived as the two countries exchanged fire for the first time since July. On Sunday, the U.S. carried out rocket strikes on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Central Command said it launched “precise action” against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to prevent it from placing mines in the vital shipping route.

Tehran responded by attacking two U.S. bases in Jordan with ‌ballistic ⁠missiles. Iran also claimed that it targeted an air base in the UAE with drones, although these claims were denied by the nation’s Ministry of Defense.

Trump’s morning rant occurred several hours after the 80-year-old president shared cringe AI slop showing a non-existent attack on Iran’s Kharg Island.

Both videos feature AI-generated explosions and missile attacks on the Iranian oil export hub, which handled around 90 percent of the country’s oil exports before the war broke out. In one post, Trump described the video showing Kharg Island being “blown to smithereens!!!”

Trump’s deranged AI posting is widely believed to be handled and approved by Natalie Harp, the president’s favorite White House aide.

Harp, 35, who earns $150,000-a-year as an executive assistant, was previously found to have been the person who supplied Trump with the racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, which he dutifully shared.

Natalie Harp, 35, is rarely far from Donald Trump and has raised concerns about her obsession with the 80-year-old. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Elsewhere, The Washington Post revealed how top military leaders are concerned that Trump’s war in Iran is going on for too long.

According to a classified Aug. 14 report known as the Secretary of Defense Orders Book (SDOB), leading generals and admirals fear the Middle East conflict, which has dwindled U.S. stockpiles, is unsustainable and will hinder the U.S. military’s ability to respond to threats elsewhere.