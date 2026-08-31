Natalie Harp Spotted With Trump After Golf Weekend

America’s most high-profile executive assistant has been spotted joining her boss on another golfing weekend away.

President Donald Trump, 80, spent the weekend at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, hosting a VIP MAGA Inc. super PAC dinner on Saturday night that was closed to White House press pool reporters.

But the press pool sighted Trump’s executive assistant Natalie Harp, 35, leaving the dinner with Trump and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, 69, around 9 p.m.

Natalie Harp spends most of her working life helping President Donald Trump. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

After arriving around 10 a.m, Trump’s motorcade departed the golf course at 3.20 p.m. Sunday, and Getty Images photographer Tasos Katopodis snapped Harp sitting next to the president in the back seat of his SUV as they left.

Harp appeared to be wearing a golf cap, while holding a phone, and Trump was wearing a white golf polo.

President Donald Trump and Natalie Harp depart Trump National Golf Course in Virginia on Sunday. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Harp, a onetime anchor and host for the right-wing news network One America News, earned the nickname “human printer” by following Trump around, fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She receives an annual salary of $150,000.

Natalie Harp appeared to be wearing a golf cap. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Harp has found herself in the spotlight after details emerged of her bizarre, clingy relationship with the president.

That included sending him letters where Harp said she was “unworthy” of Trump, and told him, “You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down.”

The letters were written during, or immediately after, Trump’s May 2023 golfing trip to his courses in Aberdeen and Turnberry, Scotland, and Doonbeg, Ireland.

Photos from the first day of Trump’s Scottish trip showed Harp sprinting at full speed uphill to keep up with his moving golf cart.

However, photographs taken in May this year demonstrated that Harp had upgraded her position in the presidential food chain and was driving a golf cart around his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling.

Natalie Harp was upgraded to a buggy by the time Trump played the course in Sterling, Virginia on May 9. AARON SCHWARTZ/AFP via Getty Images

She was photographed smiling around the president during his trip to the NASA Space Center in Texas on Friday, before joining him on his golfing weekend.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Last week, the president’s estranged niece Mary Trump said Harp’s constant presence around her boss is alarming.

“I think the Natalie Harp situation is a piece of Donald’s general decline,” Mary, 61, told Jim Acosta, Trump’s former CNN sparring partner, on his YouTube show.