Stephen Miller’s Sneaky Natalie Harp Trick Exposed

Stephen Miller has a sneaky trick for getting the most out of Trump whisperer Natalie Harp.

The architect of President Trump’s hard-line immigration policy has consistently shown he can pull strings inside the White House to get his way and has reportedly adapted well to Harp’s ascent.

Two sources told Zeteo that Miller, 41, shows Harp, 35, anti-immigration content online and tells her to put it in front of Trump and get it posted on his Truth Social account.

Miller has worked out how to make the most of the human printer. Win McNamee/Getty Images

One source said Miller has, on “at least a couple” of occasions, used Harp to get his message across to Trump without speaking with him directly. The same source said that after Miller has shown videos to Harp, they have quickly appeared on Trump’s accounts.

It isn’t just Miller who has reportedly caught on to the trick.

Speaking to the same outlet, one Trump adviser said, “I wanted the president to post something about crypto, so I [asked Natalie], and it worked.”

The report also noted that Harp’s voice is so influential in the commander-in-chief’s ear that people looking for things well outside of her remit, including looking for pardons, have come to her.

Harp is Trump's most devoted aide. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harp’s relationship with Trump, 80, raised eyebrows after the Daily Beast released letters she wrote to him claiming she is “unworthy” of him and confessing, “I want things to always be right between us.”

In another excerpt, she said, “I never want to bring you anything but joy. I’m sorry I lost my focus. You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

She was one of the few people who secretly rode with Trump on a third plane, a C-32A, during an escape operation out of Turkey earlier this year.

The Secret Service pulled a sneaky plane swap following a credible threat from Iran, which saw high-profile names such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent left behind on the decoy plane.

Harp was reportedly one of the few people who went on the secret plane with Trump. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Harp has become known as the human printer for her habit of using a portable printer to make physical copies of documents for Trump to read.

The relationship between Harp and Trump led to an uproar in recent weeks after Democrats publicly questioned the young aide’s role and proximity to the president. Amid the ensuing scrutiny of Harp in the press, reports emerged of her influence over Trump causing concern even among some other White House aides.