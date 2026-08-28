Politics

Stephen Miller’s Sneaky Natalie Harp Trick Exposed

HARP MAXXING

It’s all about getting sweet with the gatekeeper.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: Executive assistant to the President Natalie Harp and U.S Homeland Security Advisor and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller return to the White House on March 01, 2026 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump announced that the United States and Israel had launched strikes on Iran targeting political and military leaders, as well as Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Stephen Miller has a sneaky trick for getting the most out of Trump whisperer Natalie Harp.

The architect of President Trump’s hard-line immigration policy has consistently shown he can pull strings inside the White House to get his way and has reportedly adapted well to Harp’s ascent.

Two sources told Zeteo that Miller, 41, shows Harp, 35, anti-immigration content online and tells her to put it in front of Trump and get it posted on his Truth Social account.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - JANUARY 27: Politcal advisor Stephen Miller (L) and White House assistant to the President Natalie Harp walk up the airstairs as he boards Air Force One on January 27, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is en route to Clive, Iowa for a rally with supporters where he is expected to talk about energy and the economy in his speech. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Miller has worked out how to make the most of the human printer. Win McNamee/Getty Images

One source said Miller has, on “at least a couple” of occasions, used Harp to get his message across to Trump without speaking with him directly. The same source said that after Miller has shown videos to Harp, they have quickly appeared on Trump’s accounts.

It isn’t just Miller who has reportedly caught on to the trick.

Speaking to the same outlet, one Trump adviser said, “I wanted the president to post something about crypto, so I [asked Natalie], and it worked.”

The report also noted that Harp’s voice is so influential in the commander-in-chief’s ear that people looking for things well outside of her remit, including looking for pardons, have come to her.

DOVER, DELAWARE - JULY 22: (L-R) U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, executive assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump Natalie Harp and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on July 22, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. President Trump is attending the dignified transfers of Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, Army Staff Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, Army Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad and Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales who were killed in action in Iraq and Jordan. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Harp is Trump's most devoted aide. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harp’s relationship with Trump, 80, raised eyebrows after the Daily Beast released letters she wrote to him claiming she is “unworthy” of him and confessing, “I want things to always be right between us.”

In another excerpt, she said, “I never want to bring you anything but joy. I’m sorry I lost my focus. You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

She was one of the few people who secretly rode with Trump on a third plane, a C-32A, during an escape operation out of Turkey earlier this year.

The Secret Service pulled a sneaky plane swap following a credible threat from Iran, which saw high-profile names such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent left behind on the decoy plane.

Natalie Harp
Harp was reportedly one of the few people who went on the secret plane with Trump. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Harp has become known as the human printer for her habit of using a portable printer to make physical copies of documents for Trump to read.

The relationship between Harp and Trump led to an uproar in recent weeks after Democrats publicly questioned the young aide’s role and proximity to the president. Amid the ensuing scrutiny of Harp in the press, reports emerged of her influence over Trump causing concern even among some other White House aides.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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