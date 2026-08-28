Trump Nemesis Exposes Weirdest Thing About His Relationship With Natalie Harp

Seth Meyers thinks it’s crazy that of all the people President Trump could surround himself with, he chose Natalie Harp.

He spoke with A Closer Look writer Sal Gentile on their podcast Out of Office, where they discussed Harp’s proximity to the 80-year-old and how it influences his decision-making.

Harp has become a regular face in Trump’s entourage, earning the nickname the “human printer” as she has been known to provide him with information in printed format.

Natalie Harp exits Marine One. She is often present in the background of shots. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

That rankled for Gentile and Meyers, who questioned why—of all the field-leading experts a president has access to—Trump chose Harp, 35, to give him his information.

“What happened in the first term basically was because Trump was obviously wildly unprepared to be President of the United States, obviously still is wildly unprepared,” Gentile said.

“But at the time, he relied on the existing Republican infrastructure to fill his administration.

“So there are a lot of people around him who were like, you know, ‘traditional Republicans’ or whatever, who would give him semi-normal information or advice.

Harp is Trump’s executive assistant. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“And now he’s in a position where he relies on people specifically like Natalie Harp, who funnel insane information to him, and then he makes decisions based on that insane information.”

Citing The New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, he explained that Harp’s proximity to Trump is creating a barrier for the president’s top aides.

“People in the administration are worried because she controls the flow of information,” he said. “And in fact, she contradicts some of Trump’s most senior advisers or people who are tasked with briefing him and giving him information.”

They then played a clip of Haberman, citing a part of her co-authored White House deep-dive Regime Change, where during a trade meeting Trump demanded Harp get him “the real numbers” which the journalist said “didn’t comport with reality.”

Harp wrote Trump a letter bout her golfing faux pas. AARON SCHWARTZ/AFP via Getty Images

“It is that interesting thing of you have Natalie Harp, and you believe that she is your pipeline to real information, and yet you were also OK with her riding in the trunk of your car,” Meyers said. “You just can’t square that circle.

“He’s like, ‘I got the real numbers.’ They’re like, ‘From who?’ ‘From Natalie.’ They’re like, ‘Which one’s Natalie?’ They’re like, ‘Remember the one jumped in the trunk? The one we went to the courthouse in the trunk? The one—remember, we were at the golf course. She was running to keep up with the golf cart.’”

Coverage of Harp’s presence in the White House has gained traction over the summer, and with it remarkable tales of strange antics.

In 2023, an incident occurred when no seats were available in a motorcade to a New York courthouse for a hearing, so she rode in the trunk of the car.

Earlier this month, the Daily Beast released letters written to Trump from Harp, where she said things like, “You are all that matters to me,” and ”I don’t ever want to let you down... I want to bring you joy.”

This is part of the letter Harp sent to Trump, apparently either during or after the trip to Scotland and Ireland Trump took her on in 2023. Inside Trump's Head/The Daily Beast

She also said things like, “Sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland.” It refers to another incident that same year, when Trump was playing golf at his Turnberry course in the U.K. and, instead of getting a buggy, Harp was spotted sprinting with the cart convoy.

Meyers then pointed to Trump’s “inability to accept that he has the most powerful job in the world with the best access to the truth any single one of us could possibly have. Should he choose to pull the correct levers, he would have more information about anything than you and I could ever get our hands on.

“And instead he’s asking, you know, this person with a chair against the wall to print it out on her little handheld.”