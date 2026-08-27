Trump’s Niece Reveals What Natalie Harp Says About His Decline

President Donald Trump’s niece has weighed in on his bizarre relationship with Natalie Harp.

Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s late brother Fred, said Harp’s constant presence around her boss is proof of his decline. Trump, 80, is rarely seen without his adoring “human printer,” 35, by his side.

“I think the Natalie Harp situation is a piece of Donald’s general decline,” Mary, 61, told former CNN star Jim Acosta on Wednesday.

“It makes him look like such a pathetic, frail, needy old man that he has to have a woman young enough to be his granddaughter constantly with him, protecting him, making sure that he sees positive press clippings about him, positive articles, most of which are probably fictional,” she added. “It’s a very bad look for him.”

Harp, a onetime anchor and host for the right-wing news network One America News, earned the moniker “human printer” by following Trump around, fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She earns a salary of $150,000.

Author Michael Wolff previously explained that Harp’s job is to feed Trump positive stories.

“The stuff that she prints out is this laudatory stuff. Anything laudatory, she’s searching for at all times and then giving to the president,” Wolff said in an earlier episode of the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head.

Mary thinks that her uncle needs Harp more than ever as he battles a barrage of controversies.

“Because he’s in so much trouble and he is really lashing out and is really desperate to change the narrative and his ego is being threatened at every turn, he needs somebody constantly filling his head with compliments and positive messages,” she said. “And she fits the bill, I have to say that.”

This is part of the letter Harp sent to Trump, apparently either during or after the trip to Scotland and Ireland Trump took her on in 2023. Inside Trump's Head/The Daily Beast

Last week, the Daily Beast revealed two weirdly intimate letters that Harp wrote for Trump in which she hailed her boss as her “Guardian and Protector” and declared, “You are all that matters to me. I don’t ever want to let you down.”

Mary Trump has long been an outspoken critic of her own uncle. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

“It’s extreme. It’s over the top. And again, it looks terrible,” Mary said of her relationship with Trump. “Clearly, she’s somebody who needs help, though.”

“What I do care about—besides, again, the fact that it’s just another example of how far gone he is—she presents a very real national security threat to the United States of America all because the president is a flailing, failing old man whose ego is fragile. That’s the most alarming thing about it to me.”

When reached for comment, White House communications director Steven Cheung responded with an attack on Mary.