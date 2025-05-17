To say that President Donald Trump is unhappy about the Supreme Court’s decision to extend its block on his deportations would be an understatement.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 to temporarily continue its block on deportations Trump was attempting to carry out using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The court argued that the potential deportees were entitled to more due process than what the administration had provided them—namely, advance notice of their deportations and the opportunity to challenge them in court.

Naturally, Trump was not thrilled, taking to Truth Social Friday evening for an all-caps cry that, “THE SUPREME COURT WON’T ALLOW US TO GET CRIMINALS OUT OF OUR COUNTRY!”

He followed this up with a longer screed, bemoaning the fact that the Supreme Court ruled that the “worst murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even those who are mentally insane, who came into our Country illegally, are not allowed to be forced out without going through a long, protracted, and expensive Legal Process,” adding that the Supreme Court ruling will encourage more ‘criminals’ to enter the country and “[do] great harm to our cherished American public.”

He took the opportunity to take a potshot at former President Biden, accusing him of allowing millions of criminals into the country, before thanking conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas for dissenting and “attempting to protect our Country.”

The court’s opinion, which was unsigned, found particular fault with the administration’s attempt last month to attempt deportations just one day after providing notice to the detainees. The Supreme Court ordered a temporary block at the time, and Friday’s ruling extended that block.

Of the attempted deportations in April, the justices wrote, “Notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster.”

Friday’s ruling technically only applies to the men accused of being Venezuelan gang members who are being detained in northern Texas, but similar deportation challenges have been filed in courts around the country, including another district in Texas, as well as in New York, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. As a result of these challenges, several federal judges have prevented the Trump administration from carrying out its rushed deportations.

As part of his crackdown on “illegal immigration,” Trump has been attempting to deport people he has alleged are members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 that allows the president to expel foreigners from the country during wars or invasions.

The question of whether Trump can actually invoke this act to carry out his deportations was not addressed in Friday’s ruling, but instead is being litigated in lower courts.