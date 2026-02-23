Raging Trump Plots World’s Pettiest Revenge on Supreme Court

President Donald Trump says he’s only been emboldened to use tariffs in a “much more powerful and obnoxious way” after the Supreme Court ruled against them last week.

In a Monday morning post on Truth Social, Trump doubled down on attacking the court for striking down his sweeping tariffs and claimed the ruling “accidentally” had given him “far more powers and strength.”

Still smarting nearly three days after Friday’s ruling, he went on to tease a new revenge plot, having already promised to start a new global trade war while lashing out at the justices who voted against him—including three conservatives.

He claimed the “ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling” had given him a new way to get what he wants: “I can use Licenses to do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades.”

“The court has also approved all other Tariffs, of which there are many, and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the Tariffs as initially used. Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves (but not the Great Three!),” he wrote.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Trump appeared to be arguing that while judges limited his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for tariffs, they effectively greenlit his authority under other trade laws—meaning he can still impose a range of levies and now do so with firmer legal footing.

His threats came as the dollar slid 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies on Monday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it would switch off all tariff codes tied to International Emergency Economic Powers Act orders, effective 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday.

Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to enact his tariff warfare. The Supreme Court ruling stated that he did not have the authority to do so.

Donald Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs last April, targeting countries across the world. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images