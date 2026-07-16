Raging Trump’s Truth Social Fiasco Plunges ICE Into Chaos

Thousands of ICE workers have been left in limbo after President Donald Trump announced that a decision by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to suspend traffic stops would not go ahead.

The Department of Homeland Security issued an internal message informing federal immigration officers that there would be a temporary halt to the practice of stopping people in their vehicles after ICE agents shot and killed two unarmed people within the space of a few days.

Not long afterward, Trump declared on Truth Social that ICE agents would be able to resume carrying out traffic stops as part of the administration’s hardline immigration agenda. The 80-year-old president was reportedly furious about the negative attention Mullin’s decision received from MAGA figures and on cable news before announcing that “it won’t happen on my watch.”

Trump’s intervention has caused turmoil within ICE, with officers telling The Washington Examiner they are still unsure whether they are permitted to carry out traffic stops.

There are conflicting reports on whether Markwayne Mullin received White House approval before announcing the suspension of ICE traffic stops. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“We haven’t received an email saying stops have been resumed,” one ICE officer said.

“Who’s in charge? This is very much the administration’s MO for over a year. Reactionary. No thought process. Band-aid solutions.”

A second officer also said they still hadn’t received any updated guidance following Trump’s Truth Social post.

The DHS informed all field office directors on Monday that vehicle stops would be suspended “until further notice.” The decision came after ICE agents shot and killed Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in his car in Maine earlier that day, following the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston on July 7.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican motorist who was fatally shot by an ICE agent during a vehicle stop in Houston. RONALDO SALGADO/RONALDO SALGADO via REUTERS

Mullin’s predecessor, Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem, faced heavy criticism after ICE agents shot and killed two people within a matter of weeks in Minnesota before trying to portray the pair as “domestic terrorists.”

The backlash to the traffic stop announcement coincides with multiple MAGA figures turning on Mullin, believing he is becoming too soft in his role as head of DHS.

“We are being betrayed in real time,” commentator Tomi Lahren posted on X about the halting traffic stop decision. “If you want Trump voters to stay home in November, keep this up, Markwayne and co.”

Multiple figures in Trump’s orbit are said to be attacking Maykwayne Mullin for being an “appeaser” of ICE opponents. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

A Trump adviser told The Washington Examiner that “it’s pretty obvious that the White House noticed” the MAGA backlash to Mullin’s announcement.

The Atlantic also reported that Trump had taken note of the negative attention the traffic stop suspension was receiving and that the “final straw” came when he saw it criticized on cable news Wednesday morning.

“We CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP! Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal’s hands,” Trump posted later that day.

A White House official told the Daily Beast that Trump’s announcement was not a policy change but rather the reversal of an internal DHS memo.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment.