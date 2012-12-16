Rahm: Time to Change Gun Laws

CHEAT SHEET
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Saturday joined politicians calling for new gun-control measures in the wake of the shooting in Newtown, Conn. “There is no parent and no grandparent in America that is not a resident to Sandy Hook, Connecticut,” the former White House chief of staff said. A ban on carrying concealed weapons in Illinois was overturned by an appeals court just last week. “There is nobody that had their child last night, that didn’t hold them a little closer, pull them in a little tighter, didn't hug them a little more,” Emanuel said.