A baseball hat is a perfect accessory to have in your closet—yes, even if you’re not a fan of the all-American spot. A baseball-style hat gives any outfit a dash of sportiness; they can instantly dress down a formal outfit with ease, and let’s be real, they’re a great quick-fix solution for concealing a less-than-stellar hair day. And while you can totally rock a random baseball hat you found in the back of your closet or one that shows off your allegiance to your city’s sports team, there is a certain satisfaction that comes with wearing a hat for fashion’s sake. Fortunately, this celebrity favorite accessory is, surprisingly, a very reasonable splurge.

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Ball Cap Enter Ralph Lauren’s chino cap. Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and Kendall Jenner have all been seen wearing it, and it is the ultimate ultra-quiet luxury staple. Ralph Lauren chino caps are just $50 a piece, and you can even find certain colors for less at retailers like Bloomingdales, Zappos, Revolve, and Dillard’s. Shop At Zappos $ Buy At Revolve $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Love the look, but not sure how to actually wear it IRL? Take a cue from celebrity fans. Jennifer Lawrence pairs her chino cap with simple basics, while Kendall Jenner went viral for wearing her cap with a dressy Bottega Veneta look last fall. Needless to say, the outfit ideas are endless, and if you’re going for understated chic vibes in 2024, you won’t regret adding this cap to your closet.

