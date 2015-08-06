Rand, Christie Smack Each Other Around
Chris Christie and Rand Paul got into a shouting match over the Patriot Act during the Republican presidential debate Thursday evening in Cleveland. It’s not totally clear if they have anything more than a theoretical disagreement over surveillance, but that didn’t stop them from trying to rhetorically sucker-punch the other. “Here’s the problem, Governor,” he said. “You fundamentally misunderstand the Bill of Rights. Every time you did a case, you got a warrant, from a judge. I’m talking about searches without warrants, indiscriminately on all Americans records and that’s why... I don’t trust President Obama with our records. I know you gave him a big hug, and if you want to give him a big hug again.” Christie turned Paul’s insult into an opportunity. “You know, Sen. Paul, you know the hugs that I remember are the hugs that I gave to the families who lost their people on Sept. 11. And those had nothing to do with politics, unlike what you’re doing, by cutting speeches on the floor of the Senate, then putting them on the Internet within half an hour to raise money for your campaign, and while still putting our country at risk.”