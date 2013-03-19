Rand Paul Backs Path to Citizenship

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Fresh off his CPAC straw-poll victory, Rand Paul is moving to the middle on immigration. The Kentucky senator—and libertarian favorite—will announce on Tuesday that he supports a path for citizenship for illegal immigrants, a move that could alienate his Tea Party base but win over Hispanic voters. “If you wish to live and work in America, then we will find a place for you,” Paul is expected to say, according to an advance copy of the speech obtained by the Associated Press. But don’t think it will be a cakewalk for immigrants: Paul will propose a plan with several caveats that will make the process long and difficult, and he's also pushing for increased border security.