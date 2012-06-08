Rand Paul Endorses Mitt Romney

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
Let’s get one thing straight: Rand Paul is his father’s biggest fan. No one wants the libertarian hero to become president more than his progeny. But at the same time, Rand Paul’s no fool. He knows that the chances his father will win the presidential election are slim, almost nonexistent. Most people in America are probably not even aware that he is still running. And even stronger than his desire to see Ron Paul in the White House is his desire to see Barack Obama out of it. So Friday, Rand acknowledged via email that his pop’s delegates are “not enough to win the nomination” and endorsed Romney.