Rand Paul: GOP’s ‘Obamacare Lite’ Plan Won’t Pass

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says the House of Representatives’ newly released Obamacare replacement legislation will not pass Congress. “The House leadership plan is Obamacare Lite. It will not pass. Conservatives are not going to take it. #FullRepeal,” Paul wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. In a later appearance on Fox & Friends, Paul said “premiums and prices will continue to spiral out of control,” adding that President Donald Trump said the legislation is “up for negotiation.” But later Tuesday morning, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan saying that the House’s plan has the Trump administration’s backing, barring “necessary technical and appropriate changes.”