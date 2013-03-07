CHEAT SHEET

    Rand Paul Mulls Presidential Run

    Charles Dharapak/AP

    Like father, like son. After nearly 13 hours of nonstop filibuster, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul seems to have set his mind of something a little more presidential. In an interview with Politico, the Tea Party Republican said he was “seriously” considering a 2016 run for president. “I think our party needs something new, fresh and different,” he said. “What we’ve been running—nothing against the candidates necessarily—but we have a good, solid niche in all the solidly red states throughout the middle of the country.” Maybe this will inspire his father to finally sit it out a cycle.

