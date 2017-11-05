Rand Paul Recovering From Five Broken Ribs After Home Assault

Read it at AP
Sen. Rand Paul is recovering from five broken ribs after he was assaulted in his home on Friday, the Associated Press reported Sunday. Doug Stafford, a senior adviser for Paul, said the Kentucky Republican is in considerable pain and is having trouble moving around. Three of his ribs have displaced fractures, which can cause life-threatening injuries and longterm pain. Rene Boucher, Paul's next door neighbor, was arrested on Saturday and charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury.