Rand Paul: Remember Lewinsky

    Bill Pugliano/Getty

    Rand Paul is making sure certain stains don't wash away. Responding to Democrats' claim that Republicans have launched a “war on women,” Sen. Paul said people should remember Bill Clinton, who exhibited “predatory behavior” toward Monica Lewinsky and “took advantage of a young girl in his office.” He made it clear that he believes it's relevant if Hillary Clinton runs for president. "Now it's not Hillary's fault,” he said. “But it is a factor in judging Bill Clinton in history."

