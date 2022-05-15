R. Kelly and Brooklyn Subway Shooter Have Become “Buds” in Jail
BFFS
A new friendship is blooming at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn: Once-glorious R&B singer R. Kelly and alleged subway shooter Frank James have become pals. Both high-profile and high-risk inmates, Kelly is awaiting sentencing for sex trafficking, James his trial for the April 12 mass shooting in which he is accused of setting off smoke grenades and firing a handgun 33 times on the N train. According to New York Daily News, three sources have spoken about the budding bond, with one saying that the two men frequently eat meals together and another describing them as “buds.” With both men facing potential life sentences—Kelly will be sentenced on June 15 and James was recently indicted on a federal terrorism charge, though pleaded not guilty—the unlikely friendship may continue to grow.