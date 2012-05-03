Rangers Win in Triple Overtime

CHEAT SHEET
It was all threes for the New York Rangers Wednesday night. In the third game of the semifinals, the Rangers eked out a 2-1 victory in triple overtime against the Washington Capitals. It’s the longest playoff game for the Rangers since 1971, and the two teams combined had 221 shot attempts. “I think my entire body is just tired right now,” said Henrik Lundqvist, the Rangers goalie who made 45 saves. Marian Gaborik, who scored the game-winning goal after playing almost 45 minutes, said by the end “guys are dyin’ and it doesn’t matter how good hands you have or how fast a skater you are … it’s how bad you want it.”