5th-Grader Raniya Wright’s Death Not Related to School Fight: Prosecutor

Raniya Wright, a South Carolina fifth grader who died after a school fight, passed away due to natural causes, according to the local prosecutor. The fight did not contribute to Wright’s death, prosecutor Duffie Stone said Friday. “There was no evidence of trauma on or inside her body ... that would indicate that any fight (of) any magnitude contributed to her death,” Stone said. “There will be no criminal charges brought.” Wright died of a rupture in the brain caused by a birth defect. The rupture was bound to happen “just about any time,” according to Stone.

Wright complained of a headache about 10 minutes after the fight took place. The headache, according to Stone, was a manifestation of her birth defect—an abnormal tangle of blood vessels disrupting blood flow. The 10-year-old lost consciousness in the principal’s office after the fight, and died days later on March 27. Wright had visited a doctor at least six times relating to headaches since 2017, according to Stone. “The headaches are a manifestation (of) this type of condition,” he said. “It was a matter of time.”