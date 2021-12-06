CHEAT SHEET
    Cardi B Yells at Club Bouncers to 'Let the Black Women in Here'

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    Rich Fury

    Over the weekend, Cardi B stepped in to help a group of women outside a Miami club who claimed bouncers refused to let in Black people. As the rapper greeted guests standing outside of the club, E11even, the women told Cardi B that the doormen were not allowing Black women inside, only white women, a video of the encounter shows. The rapper took a moment to listen to the women’s complaints and look at the guests standing outside before she walked into the club.

    “Y’all need to let some Black women in here!” Cardi B yelled to the bouncers at the door. “Let the Black women in here!” The bouncers said they would let Cardi B in first, and then they would admit the women who were waiting outside.

