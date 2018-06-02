Rapper Chief Keef Shot at in Front of Times Square Hotel

Chicago rapper Chief Keef was reportedly shot at early Saturday morning outside the W Hotel in Times Square. Law enforcement sources cited by TMZ said a shell casing was discovered at the scene and police are searching for two men seen fleeing the area. The bullet reportedly missed the rapper and instead struck a hotel sign. The rapper has apparently been engaged in a war of words online with a rival rapper from Brooklyn, though it was not immediately clear if that was believed to be connected to the shooting.