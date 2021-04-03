Rapper DMX Still on Life Support and ‘It Does Not Look Good,’ Lawyer Says
HEARTBREAKING
Rapper DMX is still on life support and in grave condition following a heart attack, despite an earlier “misstatement” that he was breathing on his own, his lawyer was quoted as telling Page Six. “It does not look good,” attorney Murray Richman was quoted as saying late Saturday. Richman told the news outlet that “a lot of people are gathering at the hospital.” He also said he could not “vouch” for claims the heart attack was caused by a drug overdose, as TMZ reported. The rapper is in a critical care unit in a White Plains, New York hospital and reportedly has “some brain activity.” However, medical officials warn that he is in a “vegetative state” and may not survive, sources told the outlet. DMX has a history of substance use and has sought rehab treatment over the years. He was reportedly in rehab in 2019 following a year-long prison stint for tax evasion. He reportedly checked himself in at the time after feeling like he might relapse. After he ended treatment, he performed in Vegas, telling his supporters, “When you fall down, get back up... you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you.”