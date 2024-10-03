Rapper Eminem Reveals He Is Set to Be a Grandad at 51

Eminem revealed in the music video for a new song that he is going to be a grandpa at 51. The rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, shared several home video-styled clips of his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers growing up over the years as the main visuals for the song “Temporary,” featuring singer Skylar Grey. The somber song sees Eminem talk about legacy, love and making sure his daughter is fine when he is “no longer here.” Fast forward, and the video includes more recent clips in which his daughter gifts him a Detroit Lions Jersey with the word “grandpa” written on the back. Hailie, 28, tied the knot in May with Evan McClintock in a ceremony at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan. “Eminem is a real one. Father goals,” wrote one YouTube commentator under the video. Another one added, “Eminem being a grandad is the most beautiful news I’ve ever heard today. He just had to make me cry.” The couple’s nuptials were reportedly attended by family and close friends, with Eminem and Hailie’s father-daughter dance lauded as one of the event’s emotional highlights, reported Page Six.