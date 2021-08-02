CHEAT SHEET
Rapper Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Dies
Rapper Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, has died, according to an Instagram post Sunday from her mother, Turquoise Miami. It’s not yet clear when Maxwell passed, but Fetty Wap had posted on Instagram that his July performance at Rolling Loud in Miami was dedicated to her, Rap-Up magazine reported. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” the little girl’s mother wrote. While a cause of death has not been announced by the family, reports suggest Maxwell had been sick for months, Hot 97 reports. The rapper has six children.