Rapper Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed

Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s death in January has been ruled an accidental drug overdose. Fox 13 reports that the autopsy report indicates the Three 6 Mafia member had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in her system when she was found dead at her home. Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, was just 43 and was about to release a new album. Fentanyl is a factor in more deaths of Americans under the age of 50 than any other cause, including heart disease and cancer, according to the DEA.