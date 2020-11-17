Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Gun Charge
TROUBLE
Rapper Lil Wayne could face up to 10 years behind bars after prosecutors on Tuesday charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida says the star, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a gold-plated gun and ammunition in his possession on Dec. 23 of last year. The weapon was uncovered during a search of the rapper’s luggage upon his arrival in Miami on a private plane. “Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” his lawyer, Howard Srebnick, was quoted saying by the AP. “There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.” The charge comes just a few weeks after Lil Wayne endorsed President Trump for re-election, something fellow rapper 50 Cent apparently saw as more than just coincidence. “Wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne. get that fool on the phone. They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump,” 50 Cent tweeted.