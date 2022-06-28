Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Reportedly Beaten Up in Custody
Eric Holder, the 32-year-old on trial for murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019, is supposed to be separated from other inmates when being transported to and from court due to the notoriety of his case. But he was physically assaulted at some point after he left a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday afternoon at the close of the day’s proceedings, Rolling Stone reports. A source told the outlet that Holder’s injuries and subsequent treatment prevented him from appearing at his trial on Tuesday. Though the extent of his injuries is unknown, Rolling Stone described it as “more than a black eye.” The judge told jurors to return to the courtroom Wednesday unless. Holder, a member of the Rollin’ 60s gang, is accused of shooting Hussle dead during a chance encounter because he believed Hussle had accused him of “snitching” to law enforcement. He has pleaded not guilty.