Rapper Accused of Young Dolph’s Murder Will Turn Himself in But Insists ‘I’m Innocent’

Read it at TMZ
The rapper accused of killing fellow rapper Young Dolph says he’ll turn himself in on Monday. Straight Drop, a 23-year-old musician whose real name is Justin Johnson, took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to say he’ll turn himself in, but adding, “I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.” The post was accompanied by a news clip in which a judge who presided over prior criminal charges of Johnson’s talked about how good his behavior in prison was. “Now stop the BS” he captioned the clip. Young Dolph was shot and killed in November while leaving a cookie shop in Memphis. Johnson has been considered a fugitive since he was named a suspect on Wednesday.