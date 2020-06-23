CHEAT SHEET
Rare Boba Fett Action Figure Could Break Record Sale Price
A rare Star Wars toy has been put up for sale on eBay for an eye-popping price: $225,000. If sold, the figure, a certified rocket-firing Boba Fett prototype, would fetch a record high price for a toy of its kind. Others of the same prototype have sold for $112,926 and $185,850 in the last year. The toy had been offered as a mail-away special in 1978, but was deemed a choking hazard. Some of the unpainted prototypes were not destroyed, and are the figures being sold for exorbitant prices online. “This is the kind of piece that transcends collecting,” Los Angeles toy collector Zach Tann said. “Every time it sells it breaks another record because they just don’t come very often.”