Rare Find in Baby Dino Head “Joe”

A high school student unearthed baby dinosaur head, “Joe,” in 2009 during required course field work—and now, it’s been named the smallest of its kind to ever be discovered. The group was digging for fossils in Utah when the student noted the bones protruding from the ground. What was ultimately found was the Cretaceous-era herbivore, Parasaurolophus, which existed roughly 75 million years ago. The dinosaurs are known for their cube-shaped head crests—at the time, “Joe” was so tiny that its crest was just a small bump.