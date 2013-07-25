Rare Zonkey Born in Italy

CHEAT SHEET
Everyone on the Internet stopped what they were doing today to look and squeal with delight over a baby Zonkey, who looks sort of like a donkey wearing striped knee-highs that was born several days ago at an animal reserve in Florence, Italy. The rare zebra donkey hybrid, named Ippo, wasn't intentionally bred, but came into the world thanks to the determined efforts of his beefy zebra dad, who scaled a protective fence in order to mate with an endangered donkey. Zonkeys, also called zedonks or zebroids, are special products of parents with two different types of DNA so they often aren't able to have babies of their own.