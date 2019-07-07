Rashida Tlaib Fires Back at Pelosi: ‘Very Disappointing’ That She's Trying to ‘Diminish Our Voices’

Reacting to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent comments about her and other progressive lawmakers, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) fired back on Sunday, expressing her disappointment in the Democratic leader. Asked on This Week about Pelosi’s remarks in the New York Times that Tlaib and other Democratic congresswomen made themselves irrelevant by voting against a border funding bill, Tlaib called on Pelosi to “honor” their contributions. “Uplift the women, especially the women of color in your caucus,” she said. “More people like us, more people like me that come out to vote, we win.”
“It is very disappointing that the speaker would ever try to diminish our voices in so many ways,” the Michigan lawmaker concluded.