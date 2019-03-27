Note Accusing Rashida Tlaib of ‘Jihad Against the Jews’ Posted on Her Office Door
‘HATEFUL’
Rashida Tlaib—one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress—has been accused by an anonymous critic of carrying out “jihad against the Jews” in a “hateful” note that was stuck to her office door. The note, scrawled on a Post-It, read: “Stop your disgusting Jew hatred. Your sign says ‘Justice for all.’ That means Jews too. Your Jihad against the Jews will fail.” The note ended with “Am Yisrael Chai!” which translates to “The nation of Israel lives.” The Michigan Democrat posted a picture of the note on her Twitter account with the message: “This is the hateful rhetoric & bullying on my door today. Stop the fear mongering & blatant lies.” She added that she and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “fight for equality & justice for all” and went on: “There’s nothing antisemitic about that!” Omar was caught in an anti-Semitism storm this year and was forced to apologize for tweets implying lawmakers only support Israel because of lobby money.