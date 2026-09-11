Rattled Trump Reveals Petty Revenge Plan if He Loses

President Donald Trump has revealed how he will behave if Republicans lose control of the House and the Senate after November’s midterm elections.

Trump, 80, is attempting to salvage the GOP’s fortunes amid his diabolical polling figures and as his war on Iran sends gas prices soaring.

On Thursday, CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten called Trump’s approval rating at this stage in his second presidency “historically atrocious.”

Laura Ingraham interviews President Donald Trump. Fox News

The president was interviewed by a fawning Laura Ingraham on Thursday, speaking to the Fox News host at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

Ingraham asked if he believed his “whole legacy is on the line” with the results of the Nov. 3 elections, at which Trump has told supporters to vote like he is on the ballot. “Pretend I’m on the ticket,” Trump said on Thursday. “Because in a way, I am on the ballot.”

“Look, I’m campaigning for other people,” Trump told Ingraham, before admitting that if the GOP loses control of Congress he will be “a block” for Democrats.

“I’ll end up being a blocker,” he said. “I’ll block all their bad stuff for two years. It won’t be the same, but I’ll be a blocker. What can I tell you?”

Donald Trump on Fox News. Fox News

Trump added he would “probably be able to make deals” with Democrats, saying, “You know, they’re gonna want stuff... you make deals. So, it’s not as dire....maybe it is as dire?”

Ingraham then clarified she was talking about “impeach investigations” when referring to his legacy, suggesting Democrats may take action against Trump.

“They’ll try and impeach,” Trump said. “They had a guy on the other day, `Yeah, I think we’ll try and impeach Trump’. What would you do it on? `I don’t know?’” Ingraham rolled her eyes and scoffed as Trump related the story, without any context as to who said it or where it was said.

“He had no idea,” Trump said of the mystery Democrat.

The senior president may have been referring to Democrat Jamie Raskin, who told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that Trump “undoubtedly” committed impeachable offenses.

“Everybody on our side understands that impeachment is a critical tool in the toolbox for constitutional self-defense against a president acting like a king, an imperious, lawless, arrogant king,” Raskin said, adding, “Impeachment is not a taboo with us.”

“It’s not a fetish with us,” he said. “We understand it’s not a panacea. It is a tool in the toolbox. We will not hesitate to use it if we need to use it.”

Jamie Raskin, the Democratic Maryland congressman, needled Pam Bondi for the disclosure. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

While Raskin said he did not have time to “remotely scratch the surface” of some of Trump’s impeachable offense in his second term, he cited starting a war with Iran and bulldozing the East Wing of the White House to build his vanity ballroom.

“If he can bulldoze the East Wing, he can bulldoze the West Wing,” Raskin said.

“He believes that he is a king. They’ve been plundering money from our government in the most massively corrupt presidential administration in American history.”