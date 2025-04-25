Politics

Rattled Hegseth Is Screaming at Staffers About Polygraph Tests

TRUTH OR DARE

He threatened the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff with one just last month.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
A photo illustration of Sec of Defense Pete Hegseth and the background of a polygraph lie detector test.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

A flailing Pete Hegseth has taken to threatening colleagues with polygraph tests in an effort to get to the bottom of leaks from his department.

And he isn’t being particularly polite about it, either.

“I’ll hook you up to a f---ing polygraph!” Hegseth yelled at Adm. Christopher Grady, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, last month, after word got out that the Pentagon was planning a classified briefing about China to Elon Musk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outburst, reported by The Wall Street Journal Thursday, wasn’t the only time Hegseth mentioned the lie-detecting device.

The embattled Defense secretary also brought it up when accusing Joint Staff director Lt. Gen. Doug Sims of leaking. Ultimately, neither man was subjected to a polygraph.

Trump Axed Secret Briefing: ‘What the F*** Is Elon Doing?’ACCESS DENIED
Leigh Kimmins
Donald Trump, Elon Musk photo illustration

At the time of Hegseth’s outburst, the fallout from the first of two scandals about him using unsecured Signal chats to discuss sensitive battle plans was well underway.

The department has since seen several abrupt firings and resignations. In addition, the Pentagon’s inspector general is investigating Hegseth for allegedly mishandling classified information.

Hegseth’s Strip Club Fan Chief of Staff to Exit PentagonGOING, GOING, GONE
Liam Archacki
Pete Hegseth and Joe Kasper

As a result, Hegseth has grown concerned about being fired, according to the Journal.

Donald Trump, has begun the process of replacing the former Fox News host, a U.S. official told NPR on Monday. The White House, however, denied that report.

In public, Hegseth has taken a combative approach to the reporting on his tenure, and has staunchly defended his actions.

“What a big surprise that a few leakers get fired and suddenly a bunch of hit pieces come out from the same media that peddled the Russia hoax,” he said Monday at the White House Easter Egg Roll. “This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations.”

No one has yet been charged over the leaks.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Has ‘F-Word Screaming Match’ Feet From Oval Office
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandTrump’s Transport Officials Now Begging Staff Who Resigned to Stay: ‘It’s a S**t Show’
Tom Sanders
PoliticsKevin O’Leary Loses It With CNN Guest Questioning His Bonkers Tariff Plan: ‘You’re Weak!’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsMusk Goons Purged Living U.S. Citizens from Social Security
Michael Daly
PoliticsHegseth Claps Back After His Pentagon Makeup Studio Is Revealed
William Vaillancourt