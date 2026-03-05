Rattled Trump Amps Up MAGA Civil War With Late-Night Threat

Donald Trump blasted high-profile MAGA figures who have attacked the president over his war on Iran by claiming that Tuesday’s elections prove their influence is waning.

In a late-night Truth Social post, the 79-year-old shared an article from the Just the News website attacking former supporters who have turned on the “America First” president for launching the Middle East conflict despite his 2024 campaign pledge not to start any new wars.

The article notes that even as a MAGA civil war erupts, almost all of Trump’s endorsed candidates in Tuesday’s primaries went on to win their respective races. The majority of these Trump-backed candidates were incumbents widely expected to win their primaries anyway, or ran unopposed.

At least 1000 people are estimated to have been killed in Iran since the U.S. and Israel started their bombing campaign. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

“Former MAGA firebrands who once wielded clout among President Donald Trump’s base were watching their influence evaporate in Republican primaries Tuesday amid infighting, backlash, and shifting loyalties,” Just the News’ Amanda Head wrote.

“Trump’s success did not transpire without efforts by his detractors to prevent it, however. Multiple social media influencers who once backed the 47th president have now turned away from that support and have become ardent critics. But their attempts overwhelmingly failed.”

instagram-iran-strikes.png instagram-iran-strikes.png

Multiple prominent MAGA figureheads have been outspoken in their opposition to the war in Iran, which the Trump administration has struggled to justify or give any real indication of when it could end.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the joint U.S.-Israel airstrikes “absolutely evil and disgusting.” He also suggested the war was “waged purely because Israel wanted it to be waged.”

Former Fox News Tucker Carlson has previously spoken out against Donald Trump's foreign policies, including those regarding Iran. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly spent the entirety of her Monday show speaking out against the war and the reasons behind it.

“I don’t think those service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said. “No one is crying that the ayatollah is dead, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or Israel. It’s to look out for us.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be one of the most staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Congress. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former MAGA mouthpiece who has since turned on the president, has been her usual firebrand self while attacking Trump and his war.

“Whatever Trump’s new twisted perversion of MAGA is, is going to LOSE in the midterms,” the former Georgia congresswoman posted on X Wednesday. “People do not want to vote for this s--t show and didn’t turn out in Texas. Maybe they will wake up now and realize Armageddon is not what we voted for.”

Trump had already lashed out at Carlson and Kelly for their criticism of the Iran war.