Ray Liotta Joins Esteemed List of Actors With Posthumous Emmy Nominations
A year after dying in his sleep at 67, actor Ray Liotta has received a posthumous Emmy nomination. The late Field of Dreams and Goodfellas star was nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series for his role in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird. In the series, Liotta plays Big Jim Keene, father of Taron Egerton’s character, Jimmy Keene, a convicted felon with a chance to get his sentence commuted if he can extract a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall. The Emmy nod puts Liotta on a distinguished list of posthumous Emmy nominees, including Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Bourdain, and Carrie Fisher. Liotta previously took home an Emmy in 2005 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his appearance in ER.