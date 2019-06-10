Raytheon and United Technologies Announce Merger, Creating Behemoth Defense Company

United Technologies and Raytheon announced Sunday that they will merge to create a behemoth American defense and aeronautics company. “The transaction will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments within aerospace and defense,” a statement from the new company reads. The merged company will go by Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The merger is expected to conclude in the first half of 2020, they said in a joint statement.

Raytheon is known for its Tomahawk cruise missiles, often the first weapons fired from U.S. Navy ships in recent conflicts, as well as its Patriot air defense systems, which gained fame during the first Gulf War. United Technologies is a giant in the aeronautics world, known for producing what is considered one of the most advanced combat aircraft in the world, the F-35 multi-role stealth fighter.