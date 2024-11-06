Razor-Thin Election Fight Comes Down to Blue Wall for Harris

Every major pre-election forecast predicted a 50/50 election. The polls that powered those forecasts have, so far, proven to be highly accurate–nail-bitingly so.

Yet Trump has moved into a commanding lead in the New York Times’ election forecast, with his win probability increasing inexorably over between 8 and 10pm. A 50/50 race has shifted to a race that is now 75/25 in Trump’s favor, according to their predictive “needle”.

Their forecast still shows an extremely close election, with Trump expected to win 288 electoral college votes to 250 for Harris on current projections.

He is increasingly favored to win re-election by the Times despite any such victory coming down a series of states that they rate as extremely close.

These states—the so-called “Blue Wall” trio of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—crumbled for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and were won back by Biden in 2020.

The Times currently rates Wisconsin, where a third of the vote has been counted, as a 50/50 race, while considering Trump to be a slight favorite in Pennsylvania, where nearly 40 per cent of the vote has been counted, and in Michigan, where only 13 per cent has been tallied.

These three 50/50 races are likely to determine the election given Trump’s lead in Georgia, where almost 80 per cent of the vote is in, and North Carolina, where more than half of the vote has been reported. No votes are in from Nevada, the seventh swing state.

Nate Cohn, the Times’ chief election analyst, has cautioned against treating a 75/25 race as a foregone conclusion.

Harris would, given her deficit in Georgia and North Carolina, “need to sweep Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to win—a real possibility, but a tall order,” he has said, emphasizing that “we have very little data from those states, and it will be a long time until we do.”

Cohn is emphasizing an essential point: a model can only be so accurate when it is processing so much data, much of which is yet to be counted.

Democrats remain confident that they will be able to turn out enough votes to win in Pennsylvania, but Trump may yet sweep the Blue Wall, winning over 300 electoral college votes and re-turning to the White House.

Nate Silver, the prominent forecaster, has published a contrasting forecast. That showed Harris as a 53 per cent favorite, but updates to it have been discontinued since shortly after 9pm.

Trump may even win the popular vote, contrary to all expectations. The Times currently rates that as a 50/50 possibility.

