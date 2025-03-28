Opinion

Five More Truly Scandalous, Totally Real Top Secret Trump Administration Group Texts

"SIRI DIET COKE"

It’s past time Trump’s Cabinet lost their cell phone privileges, clearly.

Jill Twiss
An animated GIF of United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem holding a phone with text messages from the Trump admin appearing.
Animated GIF by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

In a year—well, it’s only been two months but who’s counting?!—of Trump administration doozies, this week has been a double-dooz, following two bombshell reports from The Atlantic and the magazine’s its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, who was accidentally added to a group chat in which key members of America’s national security team planned airstrikes in Yemen. (And celebrated with emojis after the strikes played out.)

Prove Us All Wrong by Firing Your Lying Nitwits, Mr. Trump👊🇺🇸🔥
David Rothkopf
Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz illustration

After those involved claimed there was no classified information disclosed, Goldberg followed up with a second feature sharing the messages in full—they included details of an impending attack, with specific timings, locations and weapons.

I’m no national security expert, but I’m pretty sure overseas attacks are like surprise parties, in that they’re a lot less successful when everyone knows ahead of time.

But I guess now’s the time to come clean: I’m actually in like fifty White House group chats. I didn’t feel like bringing it up before, but now that Goldberg has blown up my spot, I guess I might as well share the screenshots? Here are just some of my favorites, you know, aside from the ones involving 👊🇺🇸🔥 nudes.

—-

Did you know that Secretary of Homeland Security and future contestant on The Traitors Kristi Noem has a group chat all about dogs?

Parody recreated Signal text messages between Trump's cabinet and administration.
Parody recreated Signal text messages between Trump's cabinet and administration.
Parody recreated Signal text messages between Trump's cabinet and administration.
Of course there’s a safe space for Department of Transportation big-wigs:

Parody recreated text messages from United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

And a Make America Healthy Again chat:

Parody recreated Signal text messages between Trump's cabinet and administration.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Trump definitely knows how to text, OK?

Parody recreated Signal text messages between Trump's cabinet and administration.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

And finally, there’s ‘Vance’s Bros,’ which I’ll miss dearly now that J.D. won’t be allowed his phone anymore:

Parody recreated Signal text messages between Trump's cabinet and administration.
jilltwiss

