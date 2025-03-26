Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Opinion
Prove Us All Wrong by Firing Your Team of Liars and Nitwits, Mr. Trump
👊🇺🇸🔥
We’ve seen inside the Houthi chat: None of these people or their crass emojis should be near the levers of power.
David Rothkopf
Updated
Mar. 26 2025
1:42PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 26 2025
1:18PM EDT
Opinion
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters
David Rothkopf
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
Media
Trump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
Politics
Members of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Trumpland
Journalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell