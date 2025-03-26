Opinion

Prove Us All Wrong by Firing Your Team of Liars and Nitwits, Mr. Trump

👊🇺🇸🔥

We’ve seen inside the Houthi chat: None of these people or their crass emojis should be near the levers of power.

David Rothkopf
David Rothkopf
Opinion
Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz illustration
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters
David Rothkopf

David Rothkopf

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
MediaTrump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsMembers of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
TrumplandJournalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell