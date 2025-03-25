National Security

WATCH: Dems Torch Trump’s National Security Squad Over Leak

TONGUE LASHING

Tulsi Gabbard, John Ratcliffe, and Kash Patel each dodged and deflected questions about the “embarrassment” of a leak.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
PoliticsJeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsStunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsWhite House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini