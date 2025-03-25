Skip to Main Content
Trumpland
Trump Gives Dreaded Vote of Confidence to Adviser Behind Group Chat Fiasco
LESSON LEARNED
Even the president, who rarely if ever admits mistakes, said the gaffe was a “glitch.”
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Updated
Mar. 25 2025
11:12AM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 25 2025
10:40AM EDT
Carlos Barria/REUTERS
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
ByJoshFiallo
Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com
