Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
‘Daily Show’ Mocks Most ‘Embarrassing’ Part of Leaked Group Chat
UNPROFESSIONAL
For Ronny Chieng, adding a journalist to the chat is the least of Mike Waltz’s crimes.
Michael Boyle
Updated
Mar. 26 2025
1:35AM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 26 2025
12:37AM EDT
Michael Boyle
98MikeB
mboyle988@gmail.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
Media
Jon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
Politics
Atlantic Editor Threatens to Release More Texts From Trump Officials’ War Plan Group Chat
Julia Ornedo
Crime & Justice
Top Doctor Accused of Attempting to Murder Wife on Hiking Trail
Tom Sanders
Politics
White House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini