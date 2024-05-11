‘RHOBH’ Star and Husband Split After 9 Years of Marriage

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and husband P.K. Kemsley have revealed they have separated after almost a decade of marriage.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

The state of their marriage came into question after Dorit’s RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne predicted at BravoCon in October 2022 that the Kemsleys would be the next Bravo couple to split. Jayne split from her lawyer husband, Tom Girardi in 2020 after he was accused of embezzling money from the families of victims in the 2018 Lion Air plane crash.

The Kemsleys disputed the prediction that their marriage was on the rocks.

“Misery loves company. What else can [I] say 🤷🏼‍♀️. Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are,” Dorit wrote at the time.

“Erika thought her husband was innocent,” P.K. wrote via Instagram. “She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now she thinks Dorit and I are next to split up. Here’s a quick bit of management advice: Stop thinking!”

The Kemsleys met in 2011 in New York with Dorit welcoming their first child, son Jagger, in February 2014. They married in March 2015 and two years later they welcomed their daughter Phoenix.

However, the past few years have been tough for the couple with the RHOBH star being robbed at gunpoint in October 2021 with her children inside their home while P.K. was in England.

Then, in December 2021, the businessman was arrested for suspicion of a DUI.

The split comes a year after fellow co-star Kyle Richards shocked the Bravosphere by announcing she and husband Mauricio Umansky were separating after 27 years of marriage.