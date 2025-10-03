‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Surprise Update in Cancer Journey
‘SO SHOCKED’
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing some good news in her ongoing cancer battle. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, revealed in a Friday episode of her podcast that her stage 4 melanoma was undetectable in her most recent scan. “When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb,” Mellencamp told her guest co-host, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania. However, the star clarified that she’s “not considered in remission or anything like that” and will still undergo her scheduled course of immunotherapy for another year. “I’m still fighting,” she added. The mom of three, whose father is singer John Mellencamp, went public with her diagnosis in 2022 after doctors discovered stage 2 melanoma on her back. In April, she revealed that her cancer had since been upgraded to stage 4 after metastasizing to her brain and lungs, and said her doctor had given her a 50 percent chance of recovery. In August, the star said her cancer was “payback” for cheating on her husband of 14 years, Edwin Arroyave, with her horse trainer. The couple, who share daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 5, and son Cruz, 11, separated in 2024, but put their divorce proceedings on pause when Mellencamp’s cancer metastasized.