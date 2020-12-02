‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Comes Out in Interview With GLAAD
GOOD FOR YOU
Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out as lesbian Wednesday. “I like women. I’m gay, you know, I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I am a lesbian,” Windham-Burke said in a video interview with GLAAD. Windham-Burke remarked that she was proud to share the news. “It has taken me 42 years to say that but I’m so proud of where I am right now,” she said. The mom of seven decided to come out after getting sober earlier this year, a process she has been open about on the show. She and her husband of 20 years remain together and have no plans to separate, and Windham-Burke said she’s now dating a woman. She joined the RHOC cast last year, telling People at the time, “I have been a stay-at-home mom for almost nineteen years and I need something that's just for me.” So far she’s taken part in two seasons of the show. “To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice,” Windham-Burke said on Wednesday.