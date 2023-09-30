CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Real Housewives’ Star Mia Thornton Splits From Husband of 11 Years

    NEW REALITY

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    Mia Thornton and husband Gordon Thornton

    BRAVO

    Mia Thornton, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac, has revealed she had husband Gordon Thornton have separated after 11 years of marriage and two children. “Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” the 38-year-old told People on Friday. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay.” The Bravolebrity met her husband, 71, in 2003 and married nine years later. They share son Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6.

    Read it at People