‘Real Housewives’ Star Accuses Delta Passenger of Verbal Assault in ‘Unhinged’ Incident

Porsha Williams’ return flight from BravoCon ended with federal investigators, two passengers being escorted off a plane, and her lawyer accusing a fellow traveler of losing it at 30,000 feet.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, was seen being walked off a Delta Airlines aircraft in Las Vegas on Nov. 16.

TMZ reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Atlanta is investigating the dust-up. Williams’ attorney, Joe Habachy, quickly framed her as the wronged party, telling People she left the plane only after she was “verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation.”

According to Habachy, the unidentified passenger then “proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses.”

Porsha Williams is reportedly on the radar of federal authorities after an alleged in-flight incident on a Delta trip Sunday night



TMZ footage shows her calmly deplaning, seemingly unfazed, while speaking with an officer



FBI Atlanta confirms they’re reviewing the incident… pic.twitter.com/6SyfGeHuGa — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 18, 2025

Federal authorities stepped in. Habachy said Williams “has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary, and remains confident that the passenger will be charged.”

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Atlanta office confirmed to TMZ that agents were “aware of [an] incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person” and are now “looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

A Delta representative told the outlet that two passengers were involved and that the flight continued and landed in Atlanta as scheduled.

Williams at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas for BravoCon on Nov. 14. Rich Polk/Bravo/Bravo via Getty Images

Williams had just wrapped a weekend of fan adoration at BravoCon, where she reunited with former cast mates and other Bravo stars. In an Instagram post the following day, she sounded blissed out and newly buoyed.

“Leaving BravoCon, I’m filled with all the love and warmth and support from our beautiful fans,” she wrote, thanking them “for not only your prayers but for being with me on this journey.” She added, “I love me again & I love you all!”

It has been a turbulent year for Williams. Her divorce from Simon Guobadia was finalized in June.

Guobadia, 61, split from Williams in February after 15 months of marriage—and the breakup spiraled fast.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams. Prince Williams/Prince Williams/WireImage

In June, Us Weekly reported he was released from ICE custody after weeks in a detention center and deported to Nigeria. He appeared via video at the pair’s remaining divorce hearings.

The legal snarling between the exes has only escalated. In November, Guobadia sued Williams for $75,000, accusing her of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and defamation. His lawsuit says Williams “maliciously” posted “false and defamatory statements” on social media that implied he “suffers from erectile dysfunction,” claims he says exposed him to “public ridicule.”